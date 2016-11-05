Solange, Beyonce, others among Ebony Power 100 nominees

Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Beyonce and Solange, the sisters who made news as one of the pairs of solo siblings to score No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, with seven other musicians are a part of the 2016 Ebony Power 100.

The two are joined by Chance the Rapper, Lupe Fiasco, Donald Glover, Killer Mike, John Legend, Nas and The Weeknd.

The Ebony Power 100 is put together by the Ebony Magazine. It is done to recognise those who lead, inspire and demonstrate through their individual talents, the very best in the Black American community.

The theme for this year's edition is 'power in numbers.' Ebony is also unveiling four special covers featuring Legend, Nas, Ava DuVernay and Simone Biles.

According to the editor-in-chief of EBONY, Kyra Kyles, the 100 nominees are setting up platforms to improve different aspects of black life.

“These 100 individuals are not only authoring their own success stories, they are leveraging their platforms in order to improve various facets of black life and render us visible on the world stage,”

2015's nominee list included Janelle Monae, Jesse Williams, John Legend, Kendrick Lamar, Prince, Stanly Nelson, D'Angelo and J Cole.

