PIPAW 2016 Slated For Nov. 27

The management of Min David and Faith Music Ministry International in partnership with Hill Media Consult and Events will on Sunday November 27 hold ‘Power In Praise And Worship’ (PIPAW) concert in Accra.

The festival which is in its third edition is dubbed ‘Worship in his Holiness.’

PIPAW’ 2016 is sponsored by Salvation Grace Outreach. The general overseer is prophet Evans Kobina and is the main speaker.

The festival which will be hosted by Min David Xorse-Mensah will also feature guest artistes such as Ps Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr and Min Yusif Ghata.

Also performing are God’s oriented ministers such as Min Savior Tunyo and Team Trinity Harvest and Harvest New Breed Choir.

PIPAW 2016 is scheduled to take place at the Gospel Light International Church – Harvest Cathedral, off the Teshie Nungua Highway at Nungua Cold Store Bus Stop (Beach Drive Junction), second floor of the Barclays Bank Glass Building.