Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 5 November 2016 23:46 CET

PIPAW 2016 Slated For Nov. 27

By Nana Antwi

The management of Min David and Faith Music Ministry International in partnership with Hill Media Consult and Events will on Sunday November 27 hold ‘Power In Praise And Worship’ (PIPAW) concert in Accra.

The festival which is in its third edition is dubbed ‘Worship in his Holiness.’

PIPAW’ 2016 is sponsored by Salvation Grace Outreach. The general overseer is prophet Evans Kobina and is the main speaker.

The festival which will be hosted by Min David Xorse-Mensah will also feature guest artistes such as Ps Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr and Min Yusif Ghata.

Also performing are God’s oriented ministers such as Min Savior Tunyo and Team Trinity Harvest and Harvest New Breed Choir.

PIPAW 2016 is scheduled to take place at the Gospel Light International Church – Harvest Cathedral, off the Teshie Nungua Highway at Nungua Cold Store Bus Stop (Beach Drive Junction), second floor of the Barclays Bank Glass Building.

General News

The fact that you failed does not make you a failure.
By: Bismark Omari Somuah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img