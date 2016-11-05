Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 5 November 2016 23:46 CET

Eventguide Presents Top Events That Made October A Memorable One

By EVENTGUIDE TV

We are still in the last quarter and few months to the end of a wonderfully packed entertainment year as usual,your favorite events Magazine Eventguide presents to you top10 events for the month of October.

1.Glitz Africa Fashion week

2.Stonebwoy Peace Concert

3.Ovation Magazine Special Edition Launch

4.Miss Malaika 2016 Finals

5.Mzvee TipToe concert

6.KOD Black is Black

7.Joy Fm Old Suul Reunion

8.Hausa Music Awards

9.RTP Awards 2016

10.DKB Comedy Express

These were selected through a long list of events that took place in the said month by top industry people, bloggers, who have either been to, witnessed or read about these events.And this was done based on the elements that make up a suindustryccessful event. I.e (Logistics, coordination,Timing ,Attendance, Publicity, performance)

life is a spirit, only the determined feel and see it. Life is like a palm nut, many see but few manage to break and see its value.
By: k.siaw4u@gmail.com
