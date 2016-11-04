Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Hiplife News | 4 November 2016 17:14 CET

I Sing better than Dada KD - Sir Prince

Source: RazzOnline.com

Newest highlife music sensation,Sir Prince has refuted claims that he is copying highlife legend Dada KB of ‘Midi Be mawu’ fame.

Sir Prince who is noted for highlife song titled ‘Ohemaa’ has come under tumultuous criticism. People are saying that he’s copying the legendary Dada KD’s voice and music style.

Speaking with Dr.Who ,on hot and classic showbiz review on Accra based Hot FM,Sir Prince refuted those assumptions by indicating that he is a multi talented musician with his own style. He also stated that he is not copying Dada KD’s voice or music style in any way.

“hahaha ,this is serious.Why is everybody saying am copying Dada KD? Yes Dada KD is a great musician but considering my style of singing, nothing shows am copying him.I’m a multi talented musician…i sing better than him.My voice is much refined than him:

“,Sir Prince opined to Dr.Who Sir Prince who is noted for not showing his full face urged his fans to ignore those criticisms and expect a lot of hit songs from him. ‘Ohemaa’is currently enjoying massive airplay on the various radio stations and considered as the most popular highlife song presently .

Kindly Listen to his song below and be the judge.

life is a journey but not soo much to a destination but through a transformation.
By: Enoch Ntelaba
