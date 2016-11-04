Ghanaian theatre production house, Globe Production, has fixed Sunday November 6, as the day for the first showing of its latest stage play, “I Can’t Think Far.”

The play, which premiers at the Accra International Conference Centre, is to promote and create awareness about violence-free elections.

The play tells the story of a politician who is blind to the consequences of his bad temper. A few days to the long-awaited nationwide presidential debate, he realizes how things are getting out of hand.

He successfully seeks help from a Reverend minister; an anger therapist, but what happens next?

The drama features some of Ghana's finest actors such as Adjetey Annan and Ekow Smith-Asante.

According to a statement issued by Latif Abubakar, producer of the play, it aims at curbing violence by equipping people with the skills needed to control their anger and that of others.

The play is organised by Globe Productions, in partnership with Graphic Showbiz, and sponsored by Star Ghana, Carnival Strawberry, Yomi Yoghurt and Unibank.

The media partners include the Citi 97.3FM, Ghana News Agency, 3FM, TV3, GHOne TV and Graphic Communications Group.

‘I can’t think far’ is Latif’s 10th stage production after ‘Romantic Nonsense’, ‘You May Kiss the Corpse’, ‘Gallery of Comedies’, ‘the Second Coming of

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana