New Release | 4 November 2016 17:14 CET

*Afro-Dancehall star Di Higrade drops “HTML” music video
*Music Video: Di Higrade – HTML (Hello To My Lover)

By David Mawuli

Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall musician Di Higrade has finally released the follow up tune to his fairly hit single “90’s”.

His new single titled “HTML”, the acronym of “Hello To My Lover” is also an Afro-Dancehall tune from the talented singer cum model.

In “HTML” video, the singer gets passionate as sings the ballad to his lover who has been away for some time. Di Higrade is seen playing a piano as he gets all the good memories in his relationship with his lover.

The classic and high picture quality video was directed by Owuraku of Butterfly Concept Entertainment

, and the song was produced by Tubhani Beatz.

Enjoy the video below, and don’t forget to share your views with us.

