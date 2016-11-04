Dumelo, Kalsoume Sinare, star in new movie

Venus Film Production will release a new movie later in on 25th November, 2016.

The movie, “If God be for us” features some big names in the movie industry.

The cast includes Eddie Watson, Evelyn Addo, John Dumelo, Michelle McKinney Hammond, Kalsoume Sinare, Alexander Osei and Pascal Amanfo.

'If God be for us' revolves around a young man, Johnson (Eddie Watson), who is known to eschew corruption.

He is married to Nancy (Evelyn Addo) who is the daughter of former Supreme Court judge Mrs Anuzia (Kalsoume Sinare).

Things go awry when Johnson is charged for the murder of his wife and his best friend (John Dumelo) has to come in to save him.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana