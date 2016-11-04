Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 4 November 2016 14:06 CET

Dumelo, Kalsoume Sinare, star in new movie

By CitiFMonline

Venus Film Production will release a new movie later in on 25th November, 2016.

The movie, “If God be for us” features some big names in the movie industry.

The cast includes Eddie Watson, Evelyn Addo, John Dumelo, Michelle McKinney Hammond, Kalsoume Sinare, Alexander Osei and Pascal Amanfo.

'If God be for us' revolves around a young man, Johnson (Eddie Watson), who is known to eschew corruption.

He is married to Nancy (Evelyn Addo) who is the daughter of former Supreme Court judge Mrs Anuzia (Kalsoume Sinare).

Things go awry when Johnson is charged for the murder of his wife and his best friend (John Dumelo) has to come in to save him.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

Most of our modern politicians are like "a monkey rolling on a skate-board, for the monkey it's meaningless but to spectators it looks very funny."
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img