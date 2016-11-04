New Music: Keche Gives Music Fans 'Atinka'

Keche is simply good at coining titles and knows how to present their music contents to match with such titles. This explains why songs like Aluguntugui, Slow motion, Sokode, Diabetes among other songs became commercial success.

Keche is out again with another track and this they title, "Atinka".

Atinka is a hiplife song the group presents in the twi dialect as they talk about Feelings or emotions of humans toward one another.

It was produced by StreetBeat and is definitely another hit track for this Christmas season and beyond. Keche is working on their upcoming album and hints there are loads of hit songs coming up. Fans can expect not less than the best of songs from Keche.