Photos: Piano casket takes George Forest home

The mortal remains of the late renowned sound engineer, George Yaw Owusu who was popularly known as George Forest, has been laid to rest Thursday.

The late sound engineer was laid to rest at the Tafo Cemetery in Kumasi in a piano casket after a funeral ceremony at the Tafo Ahenebromu Community Centre.

The solemn event was attended by showbiz personalities, religious leaders, family and friends of the late George Forest.

The family is expected to hold a Thanksgiving Service on this Sunday.

The late sound engineer passed away on August 31 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Forest, who died at age 46, played a pivotal role in the growth of gospel music in Ghana.

He worked with big names such as Obaapa Christy, Philipa Baafi, and Gifty Osei.

The late producer also produced songs for highlife artiste, Nana Acheampong.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )