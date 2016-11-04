Afro pop singer, Rini Hillz has described her involvement at the Divas Stage Tour as a divine arrangement she would be taking advantage of to improve her art.

The singer who spoke ahead of the event’s kick off, on Friday November 11, 2016 at Bongo Center Owerri, Imo State, stated that the event is a commendable platform only fools can joke with, based on the fact that the girls in the train are already benefiting from the massive publicity the event is recieving. Rini Hillz who is known for her crystal vocal deliveries added that he packaging of the project has become a moral boost and it is making everyone in the group belief that it will work out fine.

“coming into Divas Stage Tour was not by mistake; I believe it’s by divine arrangement”, she said, adding that everyone is warming up to make the history that follows as they are set to perform in the first all-female artiste concert this part of the country will ever see.

“It is the first of its kind and I am very happy to be part of this history making team. Some might not really understand what it is all about, but going on stage with the feeling that everyone has come to watch you as the main attraction, gives you joy and I want to build my strength from that, to ensure I put up a quality performance for the event” Rini Hillz who has been blazing hot on her recent video ‘Call Me’, said.

Divas Stage Tour is a promotional platform for only female artistes, singers, dancers, comedians, comperes, DJs and many more. It is packaged by O’town Gist Media and Entertainment in partnership with the office of the SA to Governor Okorocha on Entertainment and Public Affairs headed by Chukwunonye Iruno, with the office of the SA sponsoring the first edition of the event.

The concert has been described as a cause for the girl child in entertainment and is designed to help the girls avoid the everyday struggles they face in the entertainment industry as well create role models younger ones will be looking up to in future.

“We want to put a check on the untimely retirement female talents face because they can’t bear the negative demands from the industry. We want to keep them in the game, so that the next talented 10 year old girl will have another role model that is not far away in the Television” a statement on the official website www.divasstagetour.com.ng reads.

As a tour, it will also take the girl to various event places across the country and beyond, with the maiden edition set to hold in Owerri, the capital city of Imo State on Friday November 11, 2016 at Bongo Center Owerri. The event will be kicking off with red-carpet by 7:30pm.