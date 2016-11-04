Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 4 November 2016 12:41 CET

Becca Performs In Dubai

By Daily Guide

Afro-pop singer Rebecca Acheampong, aka Becca, is billed to perform alongside some selected stars today at the launch of Tulwe Global Music Contest in Dubai.

To be hosted by Boris Kodjoe, a famous Hollywood actor, the launch will be held aboard the Desert Rose Yacht, where specially invited persons are expected to be present with live streaming the world over.

Becca is one of two African artistes, including Davido, who will be performing their chart-topping songs in Dubai together with superstar American record producer and singer, Akon.

An enthusiastic Becca said she is delighted at the opportunity to add her voice to such a brand new global initiative to unearth talents, especially from developing countries.

Tulwe Global Music Contest aims at giving raw singing talents an opportunity to go global. Tulwe is an application singing contest which could be run through a smartphone.

“The winner will be signing a recording contract worth US $ 1 million,” CEO of Tulwe Inc., Dr Anthony Karim Adam, said in an official statement.

Becca who is well-recognised in Ghana and beyond has performed on a number of local and platforms.

Becca joined the Ghanaian music industry in 2007 with her hit album titled, 'Sugar'. The album is made up of 12 songs and was recorded in English and  Twi .

It was preceded by the lead single 'You Lied To Me'. The song features vocals from Kwabena Kwabena. The music video for 'You Lied To Me' was shot and directed in Ghana.

Becca on May 16, 2013 released her second studio album, 'Time 4 Me' which consists of 20 songs, including four bonus tracks. It features  guest appearances  from  2face Idibia ,  M.I , King Ayisoba & Trigmatic, Jay and Akwaboah.

