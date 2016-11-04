One of Ghana's finest radio presenters, Kwabena Agyemang Appiah-Kubi, aka Roman Father, who is also the chief executive of KAAK Entertainment, will tonight organise a drink-up party at the forecourt of Atinka FM to mark his 36th birthday and 14 years on radio.

The Atinka FM's mid-morning show host has, for the past years, worked diligently as a radio broadcaster to promote Ghanaian music on the international music scene.

The drink-up party, according to him, will attract a large number of personalities from the showbiz industry and friends from the media, adding that there will be a lot to drink and eat.

In an interview with BEATWAVES yesterday, the enterprising radio presenter stressed that one of his objectives as a radio presenter is to develop the talents in the youth and also create employment opportunities for people, adding, “I know there are great talents who want platforms to bring out what they have so I have taken it upon myself to help such people.”

As part of his social responsibilities, Roman Father disclosed that he will soon embark on a number of charity projects and also make some donations to a number of needy institutions in the country.

The radio presenter has worked with a number of radio stations like Radio Merqury, Sika FM, among others. He joined Atinka FM in February last year and has since held the station's mid-morning show time slot, Adwuma Oo in check.

The party, according to him, will also serve as a networking and socialisation platform which will bring together all friends to relive memories of their past days.

By George Clifford Owusu