NPP Prayer Group Holds Song Ministration, Prayers

A group calling itself New Patriotic Party (NPP) Prayer Group will today begin a three-day song ministration and prayers to thank God for His abundant blessings and to bring members of the party closer to God.

The three-day event will also serve as a gospel musical platform for local artistes who are members of the party to display their God-given talents through live musical performances.

A source close to the organisers mentioned that the event will be used to preach and also encourage supporters to maintain peace, and to refrain from acts of violence before, during and after the December 7 election.

According to the organisers, the event which will end on Sunday, November 6 is being organised to give party supporters an opportunity to enjoy free worship and song ministrations.

Commenting on the event, an executive member of the prayer group, Ebenezer Kofi Boakye, said, “We are in opposition, but as Christians we subscribe to the dictates of the Holy Bible that says that in all things we should give thanks to God.”

He explained that the song ministration and prayers are part of moves to provide heavenly protection for the leaders and members of the party at all times.

He added, “We will not wait to win elections before going down on our knees to thank God. We are grateful to God for how far he has brought. We know that we will be victorious to bring relief and accelerated development to the people of Ghana.”