Catholic sister 'defends' beauty queen over lesbian sex tape

The National Coordinator of the Association for Universal Moral Education Nigeria, Rev. Sis. Therese Nwodo, has added her voice to the controversial leaked lesbian sex video of former Miss Anambra, Chidinma Okeke who was involved in a sex scandal.

According to her, poor family orientation made youths susceptible to societal and peer influence and called for a stronger relationship between the family and the child. She begged the Nigerian public not to traumatise the beauty queen the more by dramatising her situation, but to offer her psychological and spiritual succour to overcome the crisis.

She said the incident can be attributed to a breakdown of morals and values in the society.

Chidinma Okeke, the reigning Miss Anambra Beauty Queen, was alleged to be involved in lesbianism due to amateur video clips which have gone viral on the internet. The development has not only caused crisis between the beauty queen and the organisers, but have raised moral issues.

Nwodo blamed the incident on the failure of parents to train their children the right way. She said this while addressing newsmen in Awka, ahead of the second annual conference of the association billed for Abuja from November 1st to 4th, Nwodo described the development as unfortunate.

“The lesbianism story about the beauty queen is unfortunate; it is symptomatic of what is going on in the society now. Our values have gone down; parents are no longer available to teach their children what is socially acceptable.

“Whatever the case, whether she was lured or coerced, if the values were there she should have had the character to say no but because society itself rewards such act, she fell for it, so we must look at our value system again.

“But this is not the time for a blame game. Somebody is now traumatized and we should make effort to bring her back into the society to become a normal human again,” she said.

Nwodo said the conference, with the theme, “Gardening the Mind as a Way Toward National Unity”, would address some of the moral issues facing the society.

According to her, the conference would discuss issues related to corruption, violence, sexual immorality and other forms of moral decadence.