The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), headquartered in Lagos, has denied reports that its leader, TB Joshua, was in Ghana to offer spiritual guidance to the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the December 7 polls.

An official statement from SCOAN and published on the Facebook page of TB Joshua Ministries on Wednesday morning read: “There are rumors on the internet stating that T.B. Joshua is in Ghana to offer spiritual guidance to political parties. Please know that these rumors are 100% false. T.B. Joshua is not in Ghana, he is in Nigeria. Do not listen to the father of lies.”

The statement was in response to a claim by Ghanaian preacher, Rev Owusu Bempah, that TB Joshua had visited Ghana to possibly offer some spiritual guidance and consultations to President John Mahama in his campaign to get a second term as Ghana's president.

Owusu Bempah made the claim during an interview he granted to Paul Adom Otchere on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday night.

Below is a transcript of the interview:

Owusu Bempah: A man of God has come to Ghana. He has come in vain. What he is here to do shall not work.

Paul: From which country?

Owusu Bempah: Oh from Nigeria.

Paul: To work on our elections?

Owusu Bempah: He is here to do things but it would not work out because the power he brought is small.

Paul: Let us understand it. Who is it? Is it TB Joshua?

Owusu Bempah: You have said it.

Paul: He is here?

Owusu Bempah: You have said it. But whatever he is here to do cannot work.

Paul: Who is he working for? Nana Akufo Addo?

Owusu Bempah: Oh I am not sure. It is not Nana Akufo-Addo.

Paul: Is he working for President Mahama?

Owusu Bempah: It can be possible or sure.

Paul: But it won't work?

Owusu Bempah: Oh it cannot work.

Paul: Is it not the same God that he is appealing to?

Owusu Bempah: Papa, let me tell you something. [Prophet] Abiathar went and followed Adonijah. But Prophet Nathan insisted Solomon should be the King and not Adonijah. God defended Nathan because he went where God had chosen. God asked Samuel why he was always pleading for Saul. He asked Samuel to leave Saul and rather go and anoint David and make him King. God can reject a king or president and choose another king or president. .

Paul: Has God rejected President Mahama?

Owusu Bempah: Oh yes!

Paul: How?

Owusu Bempah: There is blood on his hands.

Paul: Oh how?

Owusu Bempah: If you have spiritual eyes and you would speak the truth, you would realise that when you look into the clouds, you would see someone's face and the person is shedding tears. God is angry.

Paul: Say that again.

Owusu Bempah: Don't you know what is called clouds? Someone's face is in the clouds and the person is shedding tears. God being so good, He sent his angels with bowls to gather the tears so they do not touch the earth. (To be continued).