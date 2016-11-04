Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Music News | 4 November 2016 11:00 CET

Music: Knii Lante - Love Em Still (Love Line Riddim)

By Play Music Gh

Deluge Entertainment managed multi award winning singer ( and physician ) Knii Lante release his new song "Love 'Em Still " This single release follows hard on the heels of another inspirational song "Can't Give Up"….. “Love 'Em Still" is loaded with superstitions of ever present danger of attacks from negative persons and evil forces.

It is also coinciding with the heightening of social and intra-political suspicions as the country moves into the last month before the presidential and general elections - a time in which much love is needed.

"Love 'Em Still" (voiced over the Love Line Riddim) is a fast paced and danceable reggae song with the simple message of "loving the unloveable " and "overpowering one's enemies with the superior force of love".....

Music News

Content(ment)makes poor people rich;discontent makes rich people poor.By Benjamin Franklin.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img