President of Ashanti Regional Actors Guild, Bill Asamoah has stated that Ghanaian local movies have achieved massive improvement.

According to him most of the Twi-speaking movies has risen to international standard.

“There have been so many improvements in our local movies. It is a big achievement for twi-speaking movies to be premiered at Silverbird Cinema. At least about three or four twi-speaking movies were premiered by Silverbird this year alone. Sound and picture quality of our movies has also changed for better,” he told DJ Murphy Lee on Storm Fm’s Foklex award winning Entertainment Extra show.

He added: “It is a great achievement for local Ghanaian movies to receive nominations at International Film Festivals…some of the nominees was even crowned as winners. This tells us that we are moving forward.”

Bill Asamoah commended the John Dramani Mahama led administration—and Ghanaian parliamentarians for passing the film bill into law.

“It is a delight for Parliamentarians to pass the film bill into law. The law which comes with a fund will help Ghanaian film makers to continue producing quality movies.”