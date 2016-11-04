Government Has Done Nothing To Fight Piracy Of Ghanaian Movies -Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

Ghanaian musician and movie maker, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has said the Ghanaian government has failed to put measures in place to fight against movie piracy.

The ‘Soroku’ singer speaking in an interview with DJ Murphy Lee on Storm Fm’s Entertainment Extra said: “Government has done nothing to help fight against piracy of Ghanaian movies. We pay taxes but what have they done to help make the industry attractive and business oriented.”

“We have worked very hard to ensure the success of the industry…some people think it is easy when they get an opportunity. Dumsor has collapsed the movie industry. I produced a movie titled ‘Enko Yie’ but the patronage was very low. The movie starred 22 popular actors with a good story line but in the end I suffered due to dumsor and economic hardship. At first 50,000 copies of CD’s could be purchased within three days but that is not the case now…all things are falling apart in the era of President John Mahama and his NDC government.

“People are not buying movies because they cannot even afford a three square male. Businessmen are crying…and I sense that change of government is the only way out,” he added.

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah posited that he will not relent in campaigning against any government who will fail to put proper structures in place to ensure the growth of the industry.

“I am endorsing Nana Akufo Addo this year, but if he could not deliver on his promises after winning the election, I will lead a crusade for people to vote against him in the next elections.”

Kaakyire joined the tall list of celebrities in the creative arts industry, including Matilda Asare, Ras Nene, Agya Koo and a host of others, after he declared his support for Nana Akufo Addo on Friday, October 28 during a press conference in Kumasi dubbed ‘Alert & Win 2016 4 Nana Addo’.