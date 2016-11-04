My New Single will Be Bigger Than Y3 Wo Krom - Atom

Known for releasing his hit song (Y3 Wo Krom), which created numerous of controversies in the media and the music industry Atom known in real life as Ebenezer Affum Larbi has featured Paa Kwasi (Dobble) on his new song ‘Sei Nkoaa’.

Speaking in an interview while on set the two formidable artistes were shooting their music video for their released single.

The Hip Life Song of the year winner at the 2015 VGMA’s said his latest song will be bigger than Y3 Wo Krom.

According to him, “my fans taught I would relax after dropping the banger Y3 Wo Krom but they must know we are not resting but pressing on”.

When quizzed why he titled his song ‘Sei Nkoaa’, he said Ghanaians know me for jargons so I sat down and titled my song ‘Sei Nkoaa’ which this jargon will reach at it apex”.

He added that featuring Paa Kwasi on the song was a blessing and after releasing their Christy banger I decided to go for him.

He assured his fans that they should watch out for more as he [Atom] after shooting his video, High Life legend Ofori Amponsah has featured him and Paa Kwasi on another mind-blowing song.

For his part, featured act Paa Kwasi thank the media for their support and promise to deliver authentic High Life song after switching from Hip-Life.