Prophet Adepa Cautions Ramz Nic Over His 'Gbelemo' Song

In our part of the world,secular musicians are portrayed as unbelievers of the Gospel so its extremely difficult for pastors to endorse a song done by a secular musician.But that perception is gradually changing.

The general overseer and founder of Greatness Palace Chapel Prophet Adepa has endorsed the newest song by hiplife music dynamo Ramz Nic titled Gbelemo featuring Yaa Pono and engineered by award winning sound engineer Kin Dee.

Prophet Adepa who endorsed the song after listening to it played on Obonu Fm’s Mix countdown show,cautioned Ramz nic to come for consultation if he really wants the song to become an instant hit.The man of God argued that playing the song on air wouldn’t guarantee that the song will become a hit, but the Artiste also needs spiritual backing which he claims is his specialty.

“I like Ramz Nic’s new song titled ‘Gbelemo’that features Yaa Pono- seriously the song is great but i will like to throw a word of caution to him; if he really wants his song to become an instant hit, he should come for consultation at my church – Greatness Palace Chapel at Basket junction at spintex in Accra ” Prophet Adepa passionately quipped to Razzonline.com

known in real life as Ankamah Nicholas,Ramz Nic started doing music in 2012 in Sunyani ,born in Wa but hails from the Volta Region.

Aside Gbelemo that features Yaa Pono,Ramz nic is also noted for songs like Nyame Ay3 bi featuring Guru and Benji,Pusese featuring 4×4 and Wind it that also features dancehall general Stonebwoy.

Kindly listen to the song (GBELEMO FT. YAA PONO ) and adjudge for yourself.