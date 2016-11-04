Even in the current economic dispensation of Nigeria and the world at large, an assurance of God's blessings is guaranteed to the people of God.

"Onye Ngozi" which means "A Blessing" in English is a unique song of hope and encouragement to all who are still living and believing.

It's danceable, it's touching, yet encompassed with a positive message.

Charly-C needs no introduction as he's been constantly letting out inspiring songs which includes "Bended Knees" Ft Obiwon, Ogakpatakpata Ft Gil Joe, Feel this way, to mention but a few.

The song is produced by iconic Somik Productions.

