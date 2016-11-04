Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Audio Report | 4 November 2016

Music: Charly-C (@CharlyCMusiq) – Onye Ngozi Prod. @SomikMusic

By O\'town Gist

Even in the current economic dispensation of Nigeria and the world at large, an assurance of God's blessings is guaranteed to the people of God.

"Onye Ngozi" which means "A Blessing" in English is a unique song of hope and encouragement to all who are still living and believing.

It's danceable, it's touching, yet encompassed with a positive message.

Charly-C needs no introduction as he's been constantly letting out inspiring songs which includes "Bended Knees" Ft Obiwon, Ogakpatakpata Ft Gil Joe, Feel this way, to mention but a few.

The song is produced by iconic Somik Productions.
Simply download this song & get amazed.
http://www.hulkshare.com/a5c5pr4guqdc

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/145511

