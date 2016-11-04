Consult Me If You Want Your Song To Be An Instant Hit - Prophet Adepa Cautions Ramz Nic

In our part of the word, secular musicians are portrayed as unbelievers of the Gospel so it’s extremely difficult for pastors to endorse a song done by a secular musician. But that perception is gradually changing.

The general overseer and founder of Greatness Palace Chapel Prophet Adepa has endorsed the newest song by hip life music dynamo Ramz Nic titled Gbelemo featuring Yaa Pono and engineered by award winning sound engineer Kin Dee.

Prophet Adepa who endorsed the song after listening to it played on Obonu Fm's Mix countdown show, cautioned Ramz nic to come for consultation if he really wants the song to become an instant hit. The man of God argued that playing the song on air wouldn't guarantee that the song will become a hit, but the Artiste also needs spiritual backing which he claims is his specialty.

"I like Ramz Nic's new song titled 'Gbelemo' that features Yaa Pono- seriously the song is great but i will like to throw a word of caution to him; if he really wants his song to become an instant hit, he should come for consultation at my church - Greatness Palace Chapel at Basket junction at spintex in Accra " Prophet Adepa passionately quipped to MediaHomeGh.com

known in real life as Ankamah Nicholas, Ramz Nic started doing music in his early ages but stated that he started music officially in 2012 at Sunyani but hails from the Volta Region and born in WA the Upper West Region. Aside Gbelemo which features Yaa Pono, Ramz nic is also noted for songs like ‘Nyame Ay3 bi’ featuring Guru and Benji, ‘Pusese’ featuring 4x4 and ‘Wind’ it that also features dancehall general Stonebwoy