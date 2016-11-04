Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Celebrity | 4 November 2016 09:34 CET

Who Is The Father Of Actress Bridget Serwaa's Baby?

By SeanCity Gh

The question about who fathers the baby of actress Bridget Serwaa has been a hullabaloo in town ever since the news broke out that the actress has outdoored her baby at a secret place in Kumasi.

According to seancitygh.com sources, the father of the child was not in attendance during the program and as well nothing about the 'lost' father was said during the program.

The outdooring ceremony took place on the 24th September, 2016. Stars in attendance included Vivian Jill, Mercy Asiedu among others.

Bridget is one of the few Ghanaian female stars who are making it big in the movie industry especially the Twi movies. She won *'Best Supporting Role*' in last year's Kumawood Akoben Movie Awards.

Among the movies she has featured in include; Mary kronkron, Makokyem, Most wanted girls, Adinkra, May3 mistake, Sweet mother, M'asem, Ensi aga, May3 nhyira just to mention a few.



