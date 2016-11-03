Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 3 November 2016 19:06 CET

I stopped smoking two months ago - Don Jazzy

Source: nigeriafilms.com

Perhaps still basking in the joy of welcoming a new label signee, Don Jazzy has shared a quitted habit.

The beat master who earlier expressed his respect for Iyanya and his decision to join the Mavin spilled this in a random chat.

When asked what cigarette brand he takes, he was blunt to explain that he actually quitted two months ago.

“Let's learn that not all artistes must own a label. Or else one ends up suffering the business or music. Iyanya made a great decision and earns my respect” he had posted about the inking of Iyanya’s contract.

General News

Power is grains of sand the more you try to hold it the more it drains from your hands.
By: Sebastian A. Fianu-V
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img