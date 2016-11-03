I stopped smoking two months ago - Don Jazzy

Perhaps still basking in the joy of welcoming a new label signee, Don Jazzy has shared a quitted habit.

The beat master who earlier expressed his respect for Iyanya and his decision to join the Mavin spilled this in a random chat.

When asked what cigarette brand he takes, he was blunt to explain that he actually quitted two months ago.

“Let's learn that not all artistes must own a label. Or else one ends up suffering the business or music. Iyanya made a great decision and earns my respect” he had posted about the inking of Iyanya’s contract.