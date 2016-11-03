101 Clothing Wins At 8th BEFFTA Awards UK

The Chief Executive Officer and Creative Director of Ghanaian fashion brand, 101 Clothing, on Friday 28th October 2016 won an award at the eighth edition of the grand and prestigious BEFFTA Awards held in the United Kingdom.

Mr. Ludwig Henry Amponsah won the Best Male Fashion Designer at the awards event which sought to celebrate outstanding talents in entertainment, from the fields of film, fashion, television, arts, sports to persons who have demonstrated exceptional leadership within the year under review.

Mr. Amponsah’s award was presented by the Actor Wiston and star of the movie Pirate of the Caribbean alongside the sensational UK singer and songwriter, Lemar, who was also honoured at the red-carpet event with the BEFFTA Entertainment Icon Award

An elated Mr. Amposah expressed his gratitude to the Almighty God for such a great achievement and everyone who has supported him from the beginning of his business. “I want to thank God for this award and to my team both in Ghana and the United Kingdom for all the sleepless nights and the continues hard work”.

101 Clothing is a multiple award winning fashion brand known for fusing African print to suit the western style and has in the past clothed Grammy award winning producer Jazzwad, award winning screen goddess Ama K Abeberese, Miss Great Britain United Nations Emily Blake and quite recently Hollywood actor, Abraham Attah among others.