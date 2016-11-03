Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 3 November 2016 14:41 CET

Give Musicians Equal Opportunities- Afezi Perry

By Daily Guide
Afezi Perry
Afezi Perry

Highlife youngster, Perry Addison, known in showbiz circle as Afezi Perry, has said musicians from other parts of Ghana deserve equal attention as given their counterparts in Accra and Kumasi.

Perry's assertion follows a longtime squabble that Accra and Kumasi-based musicians are given more attention, especially in radio airplay than their colleagues in the other regions.

According to him, “I believe it is gradually changing because in recent times I have listened to works of some Takoradi-based musicians on some Accra stations. It is a good thing and we should keep it up. Let us continue to give all artistes a level playing ground and equal attention because we all deserve it.”

Perry who grew up in Takoradi started singing at age 10, and is inspired by the American musician, Shaggy. He is currently one of the household names in Sekondi-Takoradi with a large fan base and equally good songs.

Among his song credits are 'Wonkoa' 'Ahaban' and 'Dɛɛdɛw'.

The singer who completed Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School in the Western Region also has three music videos to his credit, and is also currently signed to a new record label called Lord M Entertainment.

“Music has always been my passion and I'm not surprised I find myself doing music to day,” he added.

General News

We can never tally words with figures
By: Nana Asem Bi Nti And
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img