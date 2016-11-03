MUSIGA Holds Grand Ball Tomorrow

This year's edition of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Grand Ball will take place tomorrow at the Banquet Hall, State House, in Accra.

This year's event which promises to be an evening of unforgettable entertainment, according to the organisers, will honour some selected individuals such as Edward Boateng, CEO of Global Media Alliance; Betty Mould-Iddrissu, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice; Ibrahim Mahama CEO of Engineers & Planners, Kwabena Adjei, Chairman of Kasapreko Company Limited, and a host of others.

According to the President of MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kuffour, aka Obour, the decision to honour the selected individuals is due to their unflinching support for the development of the creative arts in Ghana and the music industry in particular.

He pointed out that the ball is aimed at giving “the business community a chance to get entertained, and also to raise some money for the music industry in Ghana.”

Grand Ball is an annual event hosted by MUSIGA which brings together captains of industry, state officials and other leaders of society in a night of wining and dining with some of the finest musicians in the land. The event also offers huge networking opportunities.

One of the key supporters of the event since last year, Country Director of Ipas Ghana, Dr Koma Jehu-Appiah, described the event as a “must-attend-event” in view of its great networking opportunity and the great quality entertainment the night offers.

This year's event is under the distinguished patronage of President John Mahama and former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Artistes lined for the night include Bob Pinodo, Samini, Becca, Wiyaala, J. K Adofo and Abrantie Amakye Dede.