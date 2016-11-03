Video: Anas Teams Up With Kings Crown Media, Top Celebs For First Open Peace Project

Anas has successfully gathered some of Ghana’s best personalities to convey a peace message for the 2016 elections.

This campaign heralded to be a reflection of Anas, mindset, reflect his love for his country and be his first open project is set to stir the right emotions to stimulate the right response from the nation

Anas did his due diligence on production houses in Ghana and entrusted the value of his message to a new Media Company called Kings Crown Media owned by an American named Musa Mousse and Kofi Laing our recent Ghanaian media export.

The personalities who participated in this project include Bola Ray, Kwaw Kese, Joselyn Dumas, Stephen Appiah, Wiyaala among others.



Kings Crown believe in Giving back to the community so it is believed this was a a Social responsibility agreed between both parties which makes this a worthwhile campaign.



In the interest of making the campaign participatory and allowing all Ghanaians to share in this celebration of peace Anas has created a Facebook page “Anas4Peace”, where, using a template , everyone can become a part of the campaign.