Ibrahim Mahama, others to be honoured by MUSIGA

Ibrahim Mahama, brother of President John Mahama, will be honoured by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) for his contribution to the growth of the creative arts in Ghana.

Ibrahim Mahama, who is the CEO of Engineers & Planners, is among a list of personalities and companies to be honoured at the 2016 edition of the MUSIGA Grand Ball – dubbed MUSIGA Peace Ball.

The MUSIGA Grand Ball is an annual event hosted by MUSIGA. It brings together captains of industry, state officials and other leaders of society on a night of wining and dining with some of the finest musicians in the land. The event also offers huge networking opportunities to participants.

Apart from Ibrahim Mahama, also on the list of honourees are Edward Boateng, CEO of Global Media Alliance; Betty Mould-Iddrissu former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and Kasapreko Company Ltd. They are the Music Pillar Honorees for this year.

MUSIGA President Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), explained in statement copied Myjoyonline.com that, the decision to honour the selected individuals “is due to their unflinching support for the development of the Creative Arts in Ghana and the music industry in particular.”

The MUSIGA president added in an interview with Myjoyonline.com that Ibrahim Mahama, for example, is being honoured for buying the highest auction item at last year’s event.

Last year, “he bought Nana Kwame Amapdu’s guitar for GHc50,000 which was the highest auction item…just to encourage our fund raising [effort],” Obour said.

At the 2015 event, MUSIGA raised GHc80,000 to support aging musicians in the country. The musicians' body hopes to raise GHc100,000 this year.

He explained further that, “the Grand Ball has a special honour that we give individuals and organisations that support,” the event. “Whoever buys the highest auction item, the next year we honour,” that individual or organisation “with a special appreciation award,” at the Grand Ball event.

This year’s event is under the distinguished patronage of President John Dramani Mahama and former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Artistes lined up for the night includes Bob Pinodo, No Tribe, Becca, Wiyaala, Maa Amanua of Wulomei fame, J. K Adofo, Becca, and Abrantie Amakye Dede.

The MUSIGA Peace Ball comes off at the Banquette Hall, State House on Friday, November 4.

