Did Late George Forest Predict His Death In Last Radio Interview?

Three days to the demise of the late legendary Ghanaian Sound engineer,George Forest,he was interviewed on Hot 93.9 Fm’s entertainment show’ Hot and Classic Showbiz Review’ via telephone,where he was asked to contribute on a topic on why musicians only wait until its an election year before they produce peace songs.

Immediately host of the program Dr.Who introduced the late George Forest, he (George Forest)revealed that he was very sick and wouldn’t have granted the interview if it wasn’t for Dr. Who.

When asked about the kind of sickness he was suffering from,the departed sound engineer indicated that he was suffering from malaria and it was over 37 years since he fell sick so he believes God wants to reshape him .

To the utter dismay of the listeners and the pundit on the show,the legendary George Forest solicited prayers from host .His posture showed extremely well that he was really sick because he was coughing profusely.

Touching on the main topic,on why musicians waits till its an election year before they produce peace song,the multiple award winning late sound engineer stressed that most musicians are hungry so during election year,they go for loans to produce peace songs;

“,Both NDC and NPP don’t help musicians; but because it’s an election year, they now thinking about the musicians. Musicians are hungry but they can’t say it, so when its an election year they go for loans to produce these peace songs. As I talk to you, I have over 50 peace songs that I am recording”,He said.

He then revealed that the musician union of Ghana(Musiga) is supposed to produce peace songs but not individuals.He added that,the union must select experienced sound engineers like him,Zapp Mallet etc who would produce good rhythms that will touch the heart of people since peace songs sound better with good rhythms.

He also advised musicians to be careful with the kind of political parties they may try to endorse .

The most passionate part of the interview was when the late sound engineer told Dr.Who not to wait till he (George Forest) dies before he comes to his funeral and brag but he was seriously sick, so Dr Who should come and visit him in Kumasi.

With this can www.razzonline.com say the late George Forest predicted his own death?

Well,Until his death which happened at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching hospital in Kumasi on 31st August,2016, George Forest was a cornerstone in the gospel industry, and has been associated with such acts as Nana Acheampong, Obaapa Christy, Philipa Baafi, Gifty Osei, and Doris Gyamo.

He will be buried today at Tafo Cemetery in Kumasi

Kindly listen to the Audio below and adjudge for yourself + Photo of his casket

https://youtu.be/QWJUYFgVgOU