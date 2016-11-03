Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Strongman To Release A Cover Of Sarkodie's RNS This Friday

It is very clear that the Strong Empire frontliner is not backing down anytime sooner.

Strongman has been hard at work dropping new music since graduating from school, but it looks like is gearing up to release a brand new remix of sarkodie's RNS, after seemingly confirming the news on social media earlier this week.

The rapper who's still promoting his recent collaboration ' Oh joe' with Yaa pono took to social media to preview the cover art for the new music for eager fans.

The song which drops this Friday has already by award winning rapper sarkodie, at Wednesday noon on his official twitter page.

We sing and cry for equality but we fail to integrate.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
