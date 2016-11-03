Mr Eazi Talks Career, Music Influences & More On BBC1 Xtra

No matter how you contort it or view it in the light, the career of Mr Eazi continues to baffle and amaze.

It’s a short and windy journey that has so far seen the talented Nigerian fling himself from the streets of Kumasi, to O2 Forum Kentish Town, London.

The artist signed to Starboy Worldwide was a co-host on “Destination Africa” with BBC 1Xtra’s DJ Edu two days ago, where he had the opportunity to answer questions thrown in by fans concerning his music career.

With rawness, but a silky, promising and well-lit range talent showcased in his career thus far, Mr Eazi took some time to give an insight on why his upcoming mix tape is named ‘Accra to Lagos’.

“The mix tape bears that name because my music basically started in Accra, moved to Lagos and is now all over the place. Generally I’ve been embarking on a lot of road trips, so my music is inspired mainly by expressions from both Ghana and Nigeria. I needed to make a compilation.”

Eazi also touched on how his life has changed since the release of ‘Bankulize’ which featured Pappy Kojo, as well his days spent in Kwame University of Science and Technology (Knust).

Although he acquired admission in Canada, his Parents recommended Knust for Mr Eazi mainly because of their tremendous academic performance and strict and rich educational system in Ghana. Also to enable a strong connection with his extended family in Ghana.

“My move to Ghana was a blessing, it’s the reason I’m here today,’’ he affectionately said.

“Accra To Lagos” drops in December 2016, parading the likes of Wizkid, Phyno, Olamide, Haile, Medikal and more with songs like Skin Tight (remix) , Tilapia ( Bankulize & Shitor Sequel), Life is Eazi , etc . His UK tour also kicks off next year.