Charlotte Derban Joins “The Table Of Men”

Actress cum model, Charlotte Derban joins the cast of the hit Television drama series “Table of Men.”

Playing the role of a secretary in her early 20s, the beautiful gem joins Adjetey Anang, Prince David, Okyeame Kwame, Ecow Smith-Asante, Martha Ankomah, Kalsum Sinari among others in “Table of Men.”

TABLE OF MEN Tells stories of various men from all walks of life living in Ghana, sharing and celebrating their success and achievements at a pivot of the drama series, which is an assembly of MEN.

The lives of five men are intertwined into a beautiful suspense driven story full of passion, love, intrigue, deception and mistaken identity. The series is directed by Abeiku a.k.a Killer of “Things we do for Love fame.”

Below is the all new trailer of the upcoming episodes featuring Charlotte Derban.