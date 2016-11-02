Accra, November 2, 2016: After intensive auditioning in Kumasi, Takoradi and Accra, which was characterised with the display of talents from ambitious and passionate young men and women, ten out of the hundreds of contestants have been selected to compete for the ultimate and enviable crown of being ‘The One’

The female dominated finalists are; Hagan Kobina – Takoradi, Jeffrey Freeman, Cobblah Dennis, Rashida Samed, Yaa Yeboah, Lorrita Dede, Rachel Darko, Mystee Ifeoluwa - Accra, Erica Dogbeda and Doreen Dadson - Kumasi. They now face off in a test of endurance, intelligence and passion as they compete in various challenges while housed in one location during the competition in Accra

The ten finalists will be split into two teams of five people each and the teams will be given a challenge each week. These challenges include making a radio jingle, interviewing celebrities, radio production amongst others. Every week, the listeners of YFM and viewers of e.TV get to choose which team did a better job and vote for them. The losing team then gets to vote off their weakest member. Throughout each week, the contestant will be mentored and coached by radio professionals and experts to showcase their very best.

During the finals, there will be a surprise challenge that will test the mettle of the three. On the 4th December in a live TV show on e.TV, The ONE will be announced.

For more information, visit www.yfmghana.com and www.etvghana.com or follopw the social media pages for updates.