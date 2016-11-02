Dentaa officially awarded MBE by British Empire

CEO of the GUBA Enterprise, Dentaa Amoateng has been officially appointed member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The ceremony, which took place on Thursday, October 27, 2016, at the Buckingham Palace in London was in acknowledgment of her services to UK- African Diaspora Relations, unveiled in June 2016, as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours List

Expressing her thoughts on the award, Dentaa said the appointment serves as a reminder and motivation to continue working towards the advancement of Africans in the UK and internationally.

“This appointment has been humbling and I am grateful to the Queen and all who helped to make this possible. I have always been inspired by the tenacity of Africans in the UK and internationally, and I am more determined to continue working zealously to enhance our community,” she said.

Dentaa Amoateng MBE is an entrepreneur, actress, TV presenter, producer, manager and philanthropist. She has been a recipient of many prestigious awards including: African Women in Europe Award, Young Social Entrepreneur of the Year (Future 100 Awards), and Events Organiser of the Year (Women4Africa Awards). She is a diligent revolutionary dedicated to enhancing the opportunities of Africans in the UK.

Under her leadership is the GUBA Enterprise, consisting of: GUBA Awards, GUBA Expo, GUBA Foundation and GUBA Careers, collectively working to create platforms for the success of Africans in the UK, Ghana and internationally.

Currently, the GUBA Foundation is working to secure 100 incubators in their bid to end infant mortality in Ghana.

The GUBA Careers is also a platform for Africans in the UK to establish employment connections with international companies outside of the UK.

The GUBA Awards recognises and highlights the achievements of Ghanaians/Africans in the UK, and The GUBA Expo is a platform for Small/Medium Businesses to exhibit their products/services, whilst engaging with industry personnel on business growth strategies.

The next GUBA Awards is scheduled to take place in June 2017 with the GUBA Careers taking place in the same year.

Dentaa expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian and African community for their contribution, adding that “am appreciative of it and look forward to meeting more of you at our various events.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com