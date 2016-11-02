Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
2 November 2016

Music: Meekhan - Hey Girl ft. Yemi Rush

By B Banks

London based Nigerian artist, Meekhan who is doing well for himself after dropping few songs on the scene is back again with a big bang.

Meekhan once again teamed up with producer, B-Mysterio on this new jam.

Tagged ‘Hey Girl’, the song talks about true love and what it entails; love and relationship should be a feeling within which is genuine, but not based on artificial assets that comes with it. Material things only facilitates love and relationships but does not guarantee it’s realness hence they should not be the priority of being in a relationship.

‘Hey Girl’ features Yemi Rush. Listen, download and share.

Twitter - @meekhan4

