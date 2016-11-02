M.i.m.Life records presents #HIGHER by B4bonah and KelvinBwoy mixed and produced by Zodiac.

After the release of a cover song earlier this year titled #ForGranted of the #NoKissing rhythm, both artistes blessed a zodiac produced beat with a powerful hook and classic and unique rap style which will make you sing along till the end.

Higher has a fusion of afro pop and dancehall feel which talks about fake friends, hypocrites who want the downfall of these artiste and do not want them to excel in whatever they are doing but through their hard work they managed to overcome these negative vibes and went ahead to prove them wrong by progressing in their career. M.i.m.Life Records C.E.O Mubarak Nkrumah together with his team has undergone a rebranding structure and is ready to take the industry by Storm.

M.i.m.Life Records, a record label company in Tema located at Community two, with a leading and able management team the record label has two artistes namely B4bonah and KelvinBwoy and sound engineer Zodiac.



B4bonah was signed to the label in the later part of December 2015 and dropped his first single “Lets Party” as well as his first Mixtape titled #B4BonahMixtape which did well on the airwaves.

KelvinBwoy who is the latest discovery of the record label have been working on different beats but as a label unity is key and this makes it possible for both artiste to work on the same beat which people in the industry call “a collaboration” but we call that a M.i.m.Life Project.