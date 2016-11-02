Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 2 November 2016 12:41 CET

Be Patient or Get Bonked! MzVee

By Daily Guide
MzVee
MzVee

Dancehall artiste MzVee has advised up-and-coming female musicians and those aspiring to enter the music industry to be patient or risk being taken advantage of in a sexual way.

The 'Abofra' hit singer, speaking in an interview with Doreen Andoh on the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM, urged ladies who are passionate about doing music to work hard and wait for their time.

She pointed out that in her five years of doing active music, it is the one key thing she has learned.

“If you don't have that (patience) and you want to do music some bad people take advantage of you. You are a girl and we know how girls suffer already in this industry so you need to have that patience,” MzVee mentioned.

The 2016 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards nominee added that “if you have the talent already, work hard and be patient you will meet the right people who will take you where you want to get to.”

myjoyonline

General News

To error is human; to forgive, divine.
By: Alexander Pope
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img