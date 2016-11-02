Be Patient or Get Bonked! MzVee

Dancehall artiste MzVee has advised up-and-coming female musicians and those aspiring to enter the music industry to be patient or risk being taken advantage of in a sexual way.

The 'Abofra' hit singer, speaking in an interview with Doreen Andoh on the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM, urged ladies who are passionate about doing music to work hard and wait for their time.

She pointed out that in her five years of doing active music, it is the one key thing she has learned.

“If you don't have that (patience) and you want to do music some bad people take advantage of you. You are a girl and we know how girls suffer already in this industry so you need to have that patience,” MzVee mentioned.

The 2016 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards nominee added that “if you have the talent already, work hard and be patient you will meet the right people who will take you where you want to get to.”

–myjoyonline

