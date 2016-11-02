I Will Vote At December Polls -Samini

Samini has declared that he will be exercising his civic responsibility by voting during Ghana's 2016 general elections scheduled for December 7.

According to him, he is a registered voter and will be going out there this year to exercise that right.

The award-winning dancehall artiste's declaration follows claims that Ghanaian celebrities do not go out to exercise their franchise and perhaps a lot of them may not be voting this year.

“Yes, I am a registered voter, I have been a registered voter since 2003 or 4…so yes I am a register and yes I will vote,” Samini assured on Tuesday during the press launch of his peace campaign and a peace song and video titled, 'Mama Ghana', he recorded with Kofi Kinaata.

Samini in the new song is asking Ghanaians who have the right to vote to also go out there and exercise their franchise. The song cautioned Ghanaians to desist from any activity that would jeopardise the peace they are currently enjoying.

“Today, the greatest threat to our peace lies in partisan differences, a growing level of intolerance, a strange spirit of divisiveness, seeking to destroy our very peaceful moral fabric in music, politics, governance and even in homes…Must we run the next person down to gain favours? Or create needless rivalry?” he asked when he pleaded with Ghanaians to maintain peace before and after the elections.

“When they come with their moneys, their charms, promises to threaten our peace, tell them Samini said we want peace…I

Samini stand for peace. Let's make sure we maintain the peace,” he added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kofi Kinaata also encouraged Ghanaian youth not allow themselves to be used by politicians.

“Let's show our leaders we worth more than the pennies they give us. It is peace we want. I am for peace,” he stated.

On December 3, Samini will stage his 'Saminifest Concert' to further preach peace to Ghanaians ahead of the 2016 elections.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )