NPP Ladies Urged Celebrities To Campaign For Nana

Some of the ladies in a pose

Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Loyal Ladies have called on Ghanaian celebrities to come together and campaign for Nana Addo.

According to them, Nana Akufo-Addo when voted into power in 2016 will give the arts and culture industry the proper attention and also create more jobs for the players.

The ladies disclosed their plans of organising a number of activities, including musical concerts in some district capital to canvass for more votes for Nana Akufo-Addo.

They made these known when they hosted the wife of the NPP flagbearer, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, when she visited Kumasi last Saturday and joined them to wash cars for free.

They hinted that a number of Kumasi-based celebrities have been invited to part of their forthcoming musical concert, gospel crusade, among others.

One of the ladies, Awura Abena Appiah, in a chat with BEATWAVES mentioned that Nana Addo is the best presidential candidate to move the country's development agenda forward, adding that the creative arts industry will boom under NPP government.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi