Dancehall artiste Akosua Kwakye, better known as AK Songstress, has described Kaakie’s apology to herself and two other artistes as insincere.

According to her, the apology to EL, MzVee and herself by Kaakie in an attempt to settle the beef between them is not genuine.

Kaakie, born Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey, in her recent tune, ‘Time Up’ took a swipe at Ghana Music Awards ‘Artiste of the Year’ EL, fellow Dancehall acts MzVee and AK Songstress.

In an interview later, Kaakie made a ‘U-Turn’ and apologised to all three artistes.

“I’m sorry for whoever took offence to my songs, especially EL. He’s the reigning Artiste of the Year and so I respect him a lot, and to MzVee and AK Songstress,” she said.

However, the ‘Rock Your Body’ singer in an interview with Joy News insists the apology is not sincere as it is not as direct as the insult in the ‘Time Up’ track.

“If it is a sincere apology then it should be a direct apology. I have not heard it because it has not been directed [at] me. When she dissed me in ‘Time Up’, she mentioned my name, I heard my name, I mean my name was there, I don’t think it a sincere apology. I believe that it is a deliberate move to just get attention,” AK Songstress.

“So, if there is any apology, it should be direct,” the dancehall artiste added.