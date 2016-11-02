Royal Aroma rice rewards Nima family with home entertainment

When 65 year old Alhassan Iddrisu, a porter at the Nima-Pig-farm trotro Station visited his local market to buy provisions for the week, little did he expect that taking home a single bag of Royal Aroma rice could upgrade the standard of his home entertainment.

Mr. Iddrisu, father of four and a passionate lover of rice, walked into shed No. 8 at Nima Market and bought a 5kg bag of premium Royal Aroma rice - famous for its right fragrance and tender and silky texture.

He paid Ghc 18.50 for it, completely unaware of an ongoing Royal Aroma special promotion and when the bag was opened, he found on top of the grains, a coupon with the image and inscription of a TV.

When Iddrisu and his son Abuduhalim examined the coupon, it said the owner of that bag of rice had just won a new Samsung 40 inch LED television set – redeemable at the local Melcom Supermaket.

“I don’t know what to say. Rice is my family’s staple and all I wanted was a bag of perfumed rice. I honestly have never trusted these so-called promotions they have all over the place. But everybody insisted that this one was different. So I went to Melcom and as soon as they saw my ticket, they gave me this huge flat TV set,” an elated Idrissu said.

Olam Ghana, owners of the Royal Aroma rice brand says it launched a mega consumer promotion on October 15, 2016, to create excitement for consumers during the festive season and particularly, to show appreciation to the brand’s loyal customers.

In order to widen public patronage of the promo and also to make the product affordable to as many families as possible, the promotion is running on the 5 kg packs – the preferred purchase size for self-consumption and gifting. It gives every customer a chance of winning one or more of over 100,000 instant gift items like aprons, laddles and kitchen napkins.

Other 5 kilo bags, like the one bought by Mr. Iddrisu, contain coupons which offer customers a wide range of high-value household items including fridges, television sets, microwaves, and blenders, all of which can be redeemed at the nearest Melcom Supermarket in any apart of the country. The ultimate winning coupon in the Royal Aroma promo offers a brand new KIA Sportage 4X4 vehicle.

“Once again, we have entered another festive season and this is how our premium brand, Royal Aroma, chooses to excite its cherished patrons and express gratitude to them for their loyalty over the years,” said Christiana Anim Asare, Brand Manager, Rice.

“Between now and the end of December, our customers will have a lot of fun in this promo which offers over 100,000 big and small gift items at no extra cost. Mr. Iddrisu’s astonishment about his reward is understandable! All anybody has to do to become part of the excitement is to step out and grab a 5kg bag of Royal aroma,” the Brand Manager said.