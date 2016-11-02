New Music: Hypa - Alert (Prod. Badmanbeatz)

New school rave of the moment - HYPA unleashes a fire brand single just in time for the festive season and this one should go straight into your playlist.

It’s the end of the year and it’s a good season to drop new singles. New music duo, Hypa has released a new single titled ‘’Alert’’ .Hypa is made up two brothers, Ekemode Rasheed and Ekemode ganiu omobolaji also known as HypaRay and Hypa Jay.

The new single is titled ‘Alert’ and talks about being young and getting the alert that people are craving for, creating the way for a good life. The song was produced by BadmanBeatz, mixed and mastered by Suka Sounds. Hypa is the new sensation in the Afro highlife music genre and they are set to take the industry by storm.

LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD 'ALERT"

https://my.notjustok.com/track/144424/hypa-alert-prod-badmanbeatz