Watch Mac Jordan Amartey Acts First Movie Role After Amputation Of Leg

After years of speculations in connection to why he has been off the screens for about four years, legendary Ghanaian actor Mac Jordan Amartey finally broke his silence by confirming that he is physically challenged.

The veteran actor,Mr Amartey who is noted for the use of’ ‘big’ English words in his movies, explained that his right leg has been amputated which has prevented him from accepting movie roles.

In a one on one interview with Rossy of www.razzonline.com ,Mac Jordan who has appeared in the all-time favourite “Idikoko” series, TV Theatre productions and numerous Ghanaian films was asked to demonstrate some lines of his past movie roles since his fans have missed his acting skills.

After indicating that he has really been put on the spot,the legendary actor accepted Rossy’s request by acting his first major movie role in the movie titled Genesis Chapter 10, where he was about to be stabbed by a fully armed young man.

The legendary actor who is also known for his tiff with actress Grace Nortey in almost all the movies the two starred in, acted excellently to the admiration of Rossy.

He then sorrowfully noted that now the sorrow he encountered when his right leg was amputated has diminished so he can now have a heart to take up movie roles provided he wouldn’t be walking but be seated throughout the movie

Kindly watch Mac Jordan acts in the exclusive video below: