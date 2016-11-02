New Music: Promise Paul - "What A Mighty God"

Promise Paul has just released a new single few days after the well received 'Covenant Keeping God release...

Promise Paul is a Pastor, christian singer, songwriter, worship leader, recording artiste, writer, preacher, and mentor from Nigeria with a divine vision to stir up the youths for Christ through Music and Word. He has been in Ministry for over 15 years, served as a music director for several years in his local church(CVIC) Abuja, before moving to Ghana to start up a branch there.

What A Mighty God will make a great addition to any worship setting. This song is performed by Pastor Promise Paul and produced by Sunny Pee.

