Petrah Receives First 4syte Music Video Awards Nomination

The Official Launch of the 8th annual 4syte Music Video Awards 2016 took place last Friday night with Eddy Blay, BlackBoy, Jay Foley, Ms Wendy Tay and Ogee The Mc being the host. It was a good night for Petrah of Manner Records as she was nominated in the Best Discovery Video category.

In recent talks with Petrah after her performance at the launch, she expressed how happy she was with her first ever nomination since signing with Manner Records and coming into the music seen earlier this year. The budding songstress went on to say even though she is not too confident of winning this category.

she was glad she got nominated alongside other artistes who have been in the music scene for years and not even been recognized and she also wishes all nominees the best. Petrah will have stiff competition from Medikal, Ebony, Feli Nuna, LJ and OB.

Petrah finally concluded by acknowledging the impact the media and Ghanaians in general have had on her music and career in general and urges them to continue supporting her.

The main 4syte Music Video Awards 2016 ceremony comes off on November 19th at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Twitter: @Petrah0

Instagram: @Petrah0