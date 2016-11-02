Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Talented Hi Life Music Duo "Positive Vybz" Debuts New Single

By HELLO GH

Hi Life Music has played a paramount role in edutainment' in Ghana and the world at large when entertainment is made the topic of confabulation.

This is also an amazing masterpiece the Ghanaian "Positive Vybz" music duo based in Canada have put out for our listening pleasure.

The tune christened "Misumobo" in our local Ga language gives the definition of love as the melody is being spiced up with some musical condiment that keeps it's listeners glued to the lyrics of the song.

The masterpiece which was produced by artistic producer Kindee features another great hi life singer called Benji and they both paraded a diverse form of creativity on the beat. You would love it. Enjoy

