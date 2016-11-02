Evangeslist John K. Releases Gospel Single 'Nation's Prayer'

There is a new entrant onto the music scene, Evangelist John K., a Gospel Musician based in Tarkwa in the Western Region of Ghana.

Known in private life as John Kweku Quansah, he had always had the passion to sing and praise God hence his strong interest in Gospel music.

He is therefore urging all music lovers to follow his new release titled 'Nation's Prayer'.

Evangelist John K. has been active in Music since the year 2004.

"Reason behind the title of the song is that we need the hand of God upon the nation Ghana to bring us peace and unity, and not just that but to also release us from any hardship or bitter experiences life may bring," the man of God further explained.