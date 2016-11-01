Nadia Buari Bonds with her Twins as she Protects Their Identity (photos)

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has been a little bit absent from the big screen for a while now as she has chosen to spend more time with her twins and she has been bonding well with them.

The actress has also been able to programme their identity that she has been able to protect their face from the public with many of her fans still wondering how the kids look.

Aside her family members more are yet to know whom the father of the twins are but to her, what matters most is the ability to train her kids the right way.

She recently shared picture of her and the twins having a nice time together as she shows them how to play game on her device.