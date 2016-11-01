Okyeame Kwame To Face Court Over 'Lyrical Robbery'

The Management team of fast rising AfroPop singer, Kofi King, led by his Manager, Nana Yaw Beeko, have hinted, it is bracing up for a legal showdown with Award winning hiplife musician, Okyeame Kwame, for stealing lyrics belonging to Kofi King.

According to Nana Yaw Beeko, Kofi King is the origninator of the lyrics Aseeti, Wo Se Lie B3n which Okyeame Kwame 'without any shame' has adopted lately.

The lyrics run through his track Hallelujah and his latest release 'It's OK'.

The management further accused Abochi, an emerging Sound Engineer from Soul Town Music at Santa Maria, who featured Okyeame Kwame on the Hallelujah track, as the brain behind what they described as total 'Lyrical Robbery'.

The reason is that Abochi was the same person that recorded the vocals for Aseeti which was later mastered and boosted by Amadaa of Nshorna Music fame and he has known this lyrics from day one of the recording.

Kofi King's Aseeti is a song on its own released together with Mo Ngyae Me around May/June 2016, at a time when Okyeame Kwame had not done Hallelujah.

'I first heard on radio Aseeti, Wo Se Lie B3n in Okyeame Kwame's song Hallelujah Featuring Abochi of Soul Town Music. We were not surprised at all because we knew Abochi had a hand in it since he recorded Kofi King's vocals at Soul Town Music so he knew the content of the song.

....We interacted with Okyeame Kwame and made him aware that those Lyrics and the song had already been registered so we do not want to see this happening again because Kofi King owns the Lyrics. We spoke to Abochi and he personally apologised for this.

We have heard a new song from Okyeame Kwame Feat. Nero X titled 'Its OK' and surprisingly the same Aseeti, Wo Se Lie B3n is running through; We are going to court this time because our boy Kofi King may sooner or later be accused of the same offence if we start promoting our song Aseeti" Nana Yaw Beeko told this reporter.

Aseeti was registered in February at the Copy Right Ghana together with other songs.

For the benefit of doubt, all the three songs have been posted below for the public to judge for themselves